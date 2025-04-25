First phase of repaving project on Everhart from Holly Rd to Saratoga Blvd underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work crews began preparing for road construction on Everhart Road from Holly Road to Saratoga Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The City of Corpus Christi will start a significant repaving project on Everhart Road on Monday, April 28. The project is expected to last at least two months.

The key element of the city's Street Preventative Maintenance Program is to enhance local infrastructure for residents, businesses, and tourists.

The repaving work will be executed in two phases. Crews will first tackle the segment from Saratoga Boulevard to Wooldridge Road. Upon completion, the road work will shift to the section between Wooldridge Road and Holly Road.

The construction will start at the northbound outside lane of Everhart Road at Saratoga Boulevard. Once this section is completed, work will proceed to the inside and southbound lanes. Each lane is expected to be closed for approximately two days.

Despite these closures, two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction period. However, drivers should prepare for potential delays as the work progresses.

A detailed map illustrating the road work and necessary traffic flow adjustments is available to assist in planning routes: