First Islander qualifies for table tennis nationals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi has another athlete representing the Islanders on the national stage.

This time it's for table tennis, Viren Patel is the first Islander to qualify for nationals.

A sport that he has played competitively in India since he was 13 years old.

The first-year master's student advances in table tennis singles.

When choosing a school, Patel was looking for a good computer science program.

But he was also wanting to continue playing competitively.

The president of the club, Nin Gan, said that table tennis had been on and off for about 25 years.

He revived the program as a freshman, and now Patel has a chance to highlight their efforts.

"Put a lot of effort in running this club and organizing all the things. Getting people to join and getting people excited about table tennis. Having this outlet is what allowed viren to have this opportunity because prior to me coming there was no table tennis club," Gan said.

"It's really a proud moment because until now there was no one from Corpus Christi Texas A&M that has gone to nationals for table tennis, so that was my only aim when I got here that I wanted to take the school to nationals. Fortunately, I could do that," Patel said.

