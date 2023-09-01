Watch Now
First Friday MusicWalk/ArtWalk kicks off Labor Day weekend

100+ pop-up vendors, grand openings, live music and more!
Corpus Christi DMD
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 12:01:58-04
  • MusicWalk 
    • Friday, September 1, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
    • This month's ArtWalk is MusicWalk presented by H-E-B in celebration of Corpus Christi becoming a "Music Friendly City of Texas" designated by the Texas Music Office, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and other Community Leaders
    • Visit Corpus ChristiThe Film & Music Commission, and Music Advisory Council are spearheading this initiative to highlight the music scene in our city and music venues in Downtown!
      • YOU ARE INVITED!
        • Press Ceremony & Official Designation
        • 6:00 p.m. on the Music Friendly Main Stage 
          • Chaparral St. in front of RETRO: 326 N Chaparral St.

      MORE INFO https://www.visitcorpuschristi.com/music-commission/musicwalk/ [visitcorpuschristi.com]

  • ArtWalk Expanded Footprint 
    • Beginning this Friday, ArtWalk is growing from 4 Block Parties to 12 Block Parties which means more roads will be blocked off to vehicular traffic, and the footprint will be filled with MORE event activities.
    • Expect a larger crowds (25,000-35,000 attendees in the M.A.D.) due to the Holiday Weekend & Event Promotion:
      • Coastal Living, VCC & DMD webpages & social, 3 Radio Stations, Press Releases, Business / Partner Cross-promotion
    • Traffic Control Plan
      • Road Closure Schedule:
        • No Parking Signs in place 12 p.m. Thursday, 8/31
        • Road Closures & Barricade Placement - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, 9/1
        • Roads Blocked off for Set up & Event - 1:00 - 11:00 p.m. Friday, 9/1
        • Water Barricades removed 8:00 a.m. Saturday, 9/2
      • ArtWalk is sponsored by H-E-B and produced by DMD w/ support from partnering businesses and 10 Block Party Hosts including:
      • K Space, CATS Market, Finder Keepers Classics, Peace of Mind Massage, 20/20 Vintage, QBR, Water Street, Weird Corpus, DesireArts, and the CC Tennis Association.
    • MORE INFO https://godowntowncc.com/artwalk/ [godowntowncc.com]
  • Business Events & Grand Openings 
    • MusicWalk Event List
      • The event list highlights all events & specials happening during MusicWalk/Artwalk
      • Want to be featured on this list for future ArtWalks?
        • Contact Emily@cctexasdmd.com to sign on to the DBA Membership + ArtWalk Promo Add-on!
    • Lazy Beach Brewing
      • YOU ARE INVITED!
        • Grand Opening Ceremony hosted by DMD & The Chamber of Commerce
        • 7:00 p.m. at Lazy Beach Brewery Downtown (2nd location)
          • 312 N. Chaparral Suite B (next door to Surf Club)
    • Full Send BBQ NOW OPEN
      • YOU ARE INVITED!
        • To taste Award Winning locally owned BBQ & and see their new outdoor patio opened in August 2023!
        • 6:00 p.m. until sell out
        • 411 Taylor St (Next door to Gold Fish)
    • RETRO Rooftop Patio
      • YOU ARE INVITED!
        • 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. or later 
        • Rooftop reveal & live music
CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL SIZE

