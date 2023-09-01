First Friday MusicWalk/ArtWalk kicks off Labor Day weekend

- MusicWalk
- Friday, September 1, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- This month's ArtWalk is MusicWalk presented by H-E-B in celebration of Corpus Christi becoming a "Music Friendly City of Texas" designated by the Texas Music Office, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and other Community Leaders
- Visit Corpus Christi, The Film & Music Commission, and Music Advisory Council are spearheading this initiative to highlight the music scene in our city and music venues in Downtown!
- Press Ceremony & Official Designation
- 6:00 p.m. on the Music Friendly Main Stage
- Chaparral St. in front of RETRO: 326 N Chaparral St.
MORE INFO https://www.visitcorpuschristi.com/music-commission/musicwalk/ [visitcorpuschristi.com]
- ArtWalk Expanded Footprint
- Beginning this Friday, ArtWalk is growing from 4 Block Parties to 12 Block Parties which means more roads will be blocked off to vehicular traffic, and the footprint will be filled with MORE event activities.
- Expect a larger crowds (25,000-35,000 attendees in the M.A.D.) due to the Holiday Weekend & Event Promotion:
- Coastal Living, VCC & DMD webpages & social, 3 Radio Stations, Press Releases, Business / Partner Cross-promotion
- Traffic Control Plan
- Road Closure Schedule:
- No Parking Signs in place 12 p.m. Thursday, 8/31
- Road Closures & Barricade Placement - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, 9/1
- Roads Blocked off for Set up & Event - 1:00 - 11:00 p.m. Friday, 9/1
- Water Barricades removed 8:00 a.m. Saturday, 9/2
- ArtWalk is sponsored by H-E-B and produced by DMD w/ support from partnering businesses and 10 Block Party Hosts including:
- K Space, CATS Market, Finder Keepers Classics, Peace of Mind Massage, 20/20 Vintage, QBR, Water Street, Weird Corpus, DesireArts, and the CC Tennis Association.
- Road Closure Schedule:
- MORE INFO https://godowntowncc.com/artwalk/ [godowntowncc.com]
- Business Events & Grand Openings
- MusicWalk Event List
- The event list highlights all events & specials happening during MusicWalk/Artwalk
- Want to be featured on this list for future ArtWalks?
- Contact Emily@cctexasdmd.com to sign on to the DBA Membership + ArtWalk Promo Add-on!
- Lazy Beach Brewing
- Grand Opening Ceremony hosted by DMD & The Chamber of Commerce
- 7:00 p.m. at Lazy Beach Brewery Downtown (2nd location)
- 312 N. Chaparral Suite B (next door to Surf Club)
- Full Send BBQ NOW OPEN
- To taste Award Winning locally owned BBQ & and see their new outdoor patio opened in August 2023!
- 6:00 p.m. until sell out
- 411 Taylor St (Next door to Gold Fish)
- RETRO Rooftop Patio
- 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. or later
- Rooftop reveal & live music
- MusicWalk Event List
