First Friday MusicWalk/ArtWalk kicks off Labor Day weekend

Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 01, 2023

Corpus Christi DMD MusicWalk

Friday, September 1, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. This month's ArtWalk is MusicWalk presented by H-E-B in celebration of Corpus Christi becoming a "Music Friendly City of Texas" designated by the Texas Music Office, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and other Community Leaders

Visit Corpus Christi , The Film & Music Commission , and Music Advisory Council are spearheading this initiative to highlight the music scene in our city and music venues in Downtown!

YOU ARE INVITED!

Press Ceremony & Official Designation 6:00 p.m. on the Music Friendly Main Stage

Chaparral St. in front of RETRO: 326 N Chaparral St. MORE INFO https://www.visitcorpuschristi.com/music-commission/musicwalk/ [visitcorpuschristi.com]



ArtWalk Expanded Footprint

Beginning this Friday, ArtWalk is growing from 4 Block Parties to 12 Block Parties which means more roads will be blocked off to vehicular traffic, and the footprint will be filled with MORE event activities. Expect a larger crowd s (25,000-35,000 attendees in the M.A.D.) due to the Holiday Weekend & Event Promotion:

Coastal Living, VCC & DMD webpages & social, 3 Radio Stations, Press Releases, Business / Partner Cross-promotion

Traffic Control Plan

Road Closure Schedule:

No Parking Signs in place 12 p.m. Thursday, 8/31 Road Closures & Barricade Placement - 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, 9/1 Roads Blocked off for Set up & Event - 1:00 - 11:00 p.m. Friday, 9/1 Water Barricades removed 8:00 a.m. Saturday, 9/2

ArtWalk is sponsored by H-E-B and produced by DMD w/ support from partnering businesses and 10 Block Party Hosts including: K Space, CATS Market, Finder Keepers Classics, Peace of Mind Massage, 20/20 Vintage, QBR, Water Street, Weird Corpus, DesireArts, and the CC Tennis Association. MORE INFO https://godowntowncc.com/artwalk/ [godowntowncc.com]



Business Events & Grand Openings

MusicWalk Event List

The event list highlights all events & specials happening during MusicWalk/Artwalk Want to be featured on this list for future ArtWalks?

Contact Emily@cctexasdmd.com to sign on to the DBA Membership + ArtWalk Promo Add-on! Lazy Beach Brewing

YOU ARE INVITED!

Grand Opening Ceremony hosted by DMD & The Chamber of Commerce 7:00 p.m. at Lazy Beach Brewery Downtown (2 nd location)

312 N. Chaparral Suite B (next door to Surf Club)

Full Send BBQ NOW OPEN

YOU ARE INVITED!

To taste Award Winning locally owned BBQ & and see their new outdoor patio opened in August 2023! 6:00 p.m. until sell out 411 Taylor St (Next door to Gold Fish) RETRO Rooftop Patio

YOU ARE INVITED!

8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. or later Rooftop reveal & live music

