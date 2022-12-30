Firework prices explode as customers get ready for New Year's celebrations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're less than a day away from New Year's Eve, and fireworks stands are up and running.

Something to look out for are those rising prices because they still may be high -- generally because of inflation.

Pop-A-Lot Fireworks co-owner Pam Schuler says overall; costs are on a steady decline.

"Shipping has been costly since the pandemic started. Shipping went from being 10, 12 thousand dollars for just the shipping to 40 to 50 thousand dollars," said Schuler.

Schuler also says shipping prices are down, but you may still see a shortage of favorites like Smoke Bombs and Sparklers.

Experts say shortages are due to shipping backups and because some manufacturers stop making certain items.

