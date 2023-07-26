Firefighters respond to early morning fire on Martin Luther King Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Firefighters have put out a fire at an abandoned commercial building at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cleveland Street.

Fire crews were dispatched to the structure fire around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. CCFD says it took about two hours to get the fire out, because the roof was on fire and firefighters could not go inside. Firefighters said no one was inside at the time of the fire and there were no utilities connected to the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.