Firefighters are prepared to respond to people with adverse side effects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If anyone is in need during a COVID-19 vaccine, firemen are present.

“I haven’t had a reaction towards the vaccine, I feel good,” says Corpus Christi resident, Santos Salazar.

City of Kingsville, Chief Adame says at least one paramedic is assigned to each clinic requesting the assistance of the fire station and so far they have not responded to any serious adverse reactions.

“The second person is not a paramedic they will assist to the level of their training,” says Chief Adame.

A paramedic undergoes extensive training with clinical field work for up to a year. In addition to passing a national certification. This training helps them to react in case of an emergency.

“They would assist them in any way they need to be assisted, they would make a determination if to transport these folks,” says Adame.

Dr. Jaime Fergie at Driscol Hospital says some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine can include headaches, body pains, joint pains and more. Most can occur 15 to 30 minutes after the shot.

“We want to be sure that we have the treatment available if you develop a severe allergic reaction,” says Dr. Fergie.

Treatment provided by some of the most highly trained workers says Chief Adame, to avoid any allergic reactions.

“The fire department has someone there just in case when you go to a smaller place they usually have the medications ready to Gove you in case you’re one of those few persons that develop a severe allergic reaction,” says Dr. Fergie

Dr. Jaime Fergie adds there has been a handful of people in the Coastal Bend who have experienced side effects, not anything life threatening.

