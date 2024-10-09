Fire safety tips from ESD2 and neighbor who witnessed Tripoli Dr. house fire who is also a CCFD firefighter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Oct. 9 marks the last day of Fire Prevention Week. According to this article, 60% of Americans don't own a fire extinguisher. KRIS6 reporter, Tony Jaramillo spoke with ESD2 as well as a neighbor about important fire safety tips.

Christian Cantu is a firefighter who lives across the street from the house that caught fire on Tuesday morning on Tripoli Drive.

"I just wanted to make sure everyone was okay. I offered him a place to put all his stuff. I know there's not much left, but I offered him a place to put all his stuff and just made sure he and his wife were okay," Cantu said.

Cantu is also a firefighter for the Corpus Christi Fire Department. Because he was working his second job overnight when the fire broke out, he was not able to help his neighbor.

"[The neighbor] was joking with me about that. He was like, 'man I wish you here to help me out!" Cantu said.

Tony Jaramillo

However, Cantu did help out in another way.

"But luckily, I texted the homeowners that night, my neighbors, and they made it out on time thanks to the smoke alarms," Cantu said.

Reporter Tony Jaramillo asked Cantu what neighbors could do right away to make sure their homes are safe.

"Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are always important to have. And just every once in a while just make sure you know how to work them. And make sure you have batteries in those smoke alarms. Like this guy said, his life was saved when the smoke detector went off," Cantu said.

KRIS6 also took a trip to ESD2 to find out the proper way to use a fire extinguisher, ESD2 said to follow "P.A.S.S" or pull, aim, squeeze and sweep.

Tony Jaramillo

The Deputy Fire Chief for ESD2, JP Hominick provided helpful tips for those smoke detectors.

"Always make sure the smoke detectors in your home are tested every year. The batteries need to be replaced when they start to beep. A lot of people don't know the beeping is because the battery is going bad," Hominick said.

Hominick added the incoming weather change is something to consider.

"Have your furnaces inspected if they need to be inspected. Always call 911 if you expect anything bad that's going to happen or happening."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.