Fire in Kleberg County has claimed 60,000 acres so far

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What is now know as the Borrega Fire continues to burn on the King Ranch, prompting Premont Volunteer Fire Department officials to advise nearby residents to be ready to leave.

The department posted an update Thursday morning from mayor Priscilla Vargas telling residents to prepare a 'Go' bag in case evacuation is needed. Voluntary evacuations for the towns of Ricardo and Riviera were issued Wednesday night, but the fire is expected to shift east, the post states.

What's in a 'Go' bag? A supply of medications, canned food, water, clothes and important documents are useful to have on you when you've been forced to evacuate.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said Thursday the fire has claimed about 60,000 acres in the area that borders US Hwys 281 and 77 and State Hwys. 285 and 141.

The fire had only claimed 2,500 acres by 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service Corpus Christi Twitter post.

It grew quickly, claiming 15,000 acres by 10:30 p.m., and another five acres two hours later.

Madrid also said no homes had been destroyed by the fire.

Another much smaller fire, the Vib fire, also is burning in Brooks County. It is 85 percent contained.

