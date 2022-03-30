Fire crews battling wildfire on the King Ranch near Kingsville

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid confirmed to KRIS 6 News that multiple emergency crews are currently fighting a fire on the King Ranch west of Kingsville.

Madrid said the fire originated along U.S. Hwy 281 and Hwy 141. The winds shifted, he said, and now the fire is on the King Ranch and approaching FM 772.

"Crews are trying to put the fire out before it spreads to homes or properties," Madrid said.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Kingsville, Kleberg County, Premont, Alice, Ben Bolt an Kingsville Crews are on scene.

Officials are asking those who are traveling to avoid the area "if at all possible."

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick is working to notify any residents who may impacted by the fire, according to the post.



At the moment, officials said they do not know what caused the fire.

The National Weather Service Corpus Christi released an image of a smoke plume forming on its twitter page. That can be seen below:

A wildfire in west Kleberg County is producing a large smoke plume on an otherwise clear, dry, and windy day. He's our view from the office. #fireweather #txwx #stxwx pic.twitter.com/yHMM1KrItW — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) March 30, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for more information as it becomes available.