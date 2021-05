CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews say a lightning strike may have caused a barn fire on Up River Road near McKinzie Road.

The blaze started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived they found a barn and a few sheds on fire.

It took about an hour to put the fire out. Making the job even more difficult there were cars, a tractor and fuel inside the barn.

Thankfully, the fire didn't spread to any nearby homes and no one was injured.