Fire crews working grass fire in Flour Bluff

Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 13, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews are working on putting out a fire on the 200 block of Jester in the Flour Bluff area. The fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon near the Dimmit Municipal Fishing Pier.

Crews from the Nueces County E-S-D 2, Flour Bluff Fire Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department are on the scene.

No building are in any danger at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

