CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on State Highway 358 near Ennis Joslin Road.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Hwy 358 westbound and Paul Jones Avenue for reports of a vehicle that caught on fire Wednesday morning.

A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area.

Officials said they had extinguished the fire and were waiting for a tow truck in order to clear the scene.