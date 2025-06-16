Fire crews quickly extinguished vacant house fire in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Flour Bluff, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a vacant home.

The first units arrived on the scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the back right side of the house. Crews then began checking if anyone was inside the structure.

Makaylah Chavez/KRIS 6 News A neighbor speaks with a fire investigator after a vacant home caught fire Monday morning in Flour Bluff.

According to neighbors, nobody has lived there for several weeks. Fire crews completed primary searches of the home and confirmed no one was inside, gaining control of the fire within 10 to 15 minutes of arrival.

Units will remain on scene for fire watch to ensure no flare-ups occur.