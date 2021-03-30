Menu

Fire breaks out at Knights Inn Motel

Jay Pena
Firefighters work to extinguish the flames.
Knights Inn Motel caught flames this morning
Posted at 5:31 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 07:09:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — DEVELOPING STORY: Firefighters are on the scene of 3600 Timon Blvd. Knights Inn Motel has caught fire.

You can see flames coming out of the building.

Right now we are gathering more details and information and will update as we learn more.

UPDATE: We're told five rooms were damaged from the fire. One person staying there was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are monitoring for flare-ups right now.

*This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available

