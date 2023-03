CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular local restaurant will be closed due to a fire.

On Thursday March 9, the eve of spring break, the kitchen at Scuttlebutts caught fire, resulting in the restaurant being shut down.

No one was injured, but according to the owners and the chef at Scuttlebutts, they aren't sure how long they will be closed for, and are disappointed that the timing of the fire lined up with spring break.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.