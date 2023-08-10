Officials: Window unit catches fire at Hamlin Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff are safe at Hamlin Middle School after officials said a fire broke out on campus.

Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke said just before noon, a window unit caught fire at the school.

Students and staff were evacuated to Calk-Wilson Elementary School while the fire department was working on the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries to report, and students and staff were taken back to campus.

Warnke said that students participate in fire drills every month and they were able to put their training to use during the evacuation.

"The students and staff did amazing," he said. "The fire department did a great job."

There is no details on how much damage the fire caused at this time.

