Final turtle release of the year

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore had a season finale Friday morning for one of its most popular public events.

The final public release of Kemp's Ridley sea turtles was held Friday just before 7 a.m.

This was the 4th public release held this year.

Despite the early time, there was no shortage of spectators.

They showed up by the hundreds.

Park officials say many of these spectators plan their vacations around the turtle releases.

Jennifer Vasser of New Braunfels was among the spectators who made the trek to Padre Island.

Vasser says, "We got word just barely last night at 9 that they were going to release the turtles so we hopped in the car at 3 this morning and drove our way down here."

4,000 people showed up for this year's releases.

259 Kemp's Ridley sea turtles were released Friday morning.

There were no public releases last year because of the pandemic.