'Fill the Boot' kicks off with media event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you ready to fill the boot -- for a good cause?

Today was the official media kickoff event for 'Fill the Boot'.

Corpus Christi firefighters hit the streets to collect money for the muscular dystrophy association. Last year, fire crews were able to raise $128,479.42.

This year, they're hoping to hit $130,000.

"First and foremost, Corpus thank you for what you've done and what you do for us an continue to do for us," said Captain Thomas Cruz. "This money doesn't stay with us, it actually goes to muscular dystrophy. So help us help somebody else, and help us raise records."

The Corpus Christi Fire Department has been partnering up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for 69 years now.

'Fill the Boot' begins on the weeks of March 10, 14 and 24th. If you would like to donate you can stop by your nearest fire department.

