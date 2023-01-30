Filing tips for the 2023 Tax season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you made $73,000 or less last year -- you're eligible to file your taxes for free.

The Internal Revenue Service anticipates most taxpayers will receive a refund within 21 days of filing electronically. That's if you choose direct deposit and if there are no issues with your tax return.

"The hard-working employees of the IRS look forward to serving taxpayers this filing season, and I personally want to thank them, and all of the tax and payroll community for their dedication to making tax time smoother for the nation," said IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O'Donnell.

The IRS recommends going to its website if you have questions about filing or want to check your refund status.

"We continue to increase IRS staffing to help provide taxpayers with the information and assistance they need," said O'Donnell.

IRS tips for a smooth filing season:

Fastest refunds by e-filing, avoiding paper returns: To avoid refund delays, IRS encourages taxpayers to file their tax return electronically with direct deposit instead of submitting a paper tax return. Taxpayers may use IRS Free File on IRS.gov, other tax software or a trusted tax professional. Members of the armed forces and qualifying veterans can file their federal tax return and up to three state tax returns for free electronically using MilTax, a Department of Defense program.

Avoid delays; file an accurate tax return: Taxpayers should make sure they're ready to file an accurate and complete tax return. This can help avoid processing delays, extensive refund delays and later IRS notices.

Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit refunds: Taxpayers may file their returns beginning Jan. 23, but the IRS cannot issue refunds involving the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit before mid-February. The law provides the extra time to help the IRS prevent fraudulent refunds. "Where's My Refund?" on IRS.gov should show an updated status by Feb. 18 for most EITC and ACTC filers. The IRS expects most of these refunds to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or debit cards by Feb. 28 if people chose direct deposit and there are no other issues with their tax return.

Avoid phone delays; online resources best option for help: IRS.gov is the quickest and easiest option for help. IRS assisted phone lines continue to receive a high volume of calls. To avoid delays, check IRS.gov first for refund information and answers to tax questions. Setting up an Online Account on IRS.gov can also help taxpayers get information quickly. IRS Online Account was recently expanded to allow more people to gain access. The Interactive Tax Assistant can also help taxpayers get answers to many tax questions online at any time.