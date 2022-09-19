Fiery oil well explosion near Chapman Ranch and Bishop reported, no injuries officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fiery oil well explosion between Chapman Ranch and Bishop is currently under investigation.

According to Chief Edward Day, the explosion occurred just after 3:00 p.m. at 3013 County Road 10, between Bishop and Chapman Ranch.

Officials on the scene said there are no reported injuries, and no structures are in danger at this time.

Firefighters from Annaville Fire Department, Nueces County ESD #1 are still on the scene fighting an active fire caused by the explosion.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the oil well explosion.

Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

