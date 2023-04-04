Female fishing captain follows in her mentor's footsteps to fulfill her dream

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Women's History Month comes to an end, we bring you the story of one woman who fulfilled her dream of being the captain of a fishing boat.

Reanna De La Cruz is one of the few female fishing captains in Baffin Bay. Reanna says she owes her success to her mentor, Captain Sally Black.

Captain Black has been a fishing guide for over 26 years.

"A lot of people undermine us, women, they undermine us, and they think we are not capable of doing this, but we very well are. We have the skill set and the mindset, and that is all that matters," said Reanna De La Cruz.

It took De La Cruz nearly one year to get her captain's license.