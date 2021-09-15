FEMA awards up to $13.5 Million for Packery Channel restoration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city received a financial boost to help restore the Packery Channel.

Thursday, Corpus Christi city council members will hold a news conference to announce $13.5 million in funding by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage to the channel’s infrastructure and walkways.

After opening in 2006, the Packery Channel has provided significant recreational and environmental benefits by allowing easy access to the Gulf of Mexico for boating and constant tidal exchange, improving fishing in the Upper Laguna Madre.

