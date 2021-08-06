Watch
Federal authorities warning undocumented immigrants to avoid crossing into the country illegally

An investigation continues into the cause of an accident that killed 10 people near Encino in Brooks County Wednesday night.
Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 05, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection are telling undocumented immigrants to avoid taking the dangerous journey up north, adding that joining a human smuggler could cost them their life.

Omar Medina with Border Patrol said that smugglers only see immigrants as a dollar sign instead of a human being. The Migrant Protection Program helps undocumented immigrants who are lost in the brush.

"Rescue beacons are throughout well-known traffic areas," Medina said. "Where the migrants can push them and GPS has pre-existing numbers, so agents know where to go."

On Wednesday, DPS responded to a major accident on U.S. Highway 281 just south of Falfurrias in Encino in Brooks County. Ten undocumented immigrants died, 30 people were aboard a van when according to a witness, the driver was going at a high rate of speed when he attempted to turn right and hit a metal utility pole and a stop sign.

The Mexican Consulate in McAllen confirmed that three passengers were Mexican nationals and one survivor was from Oaxaca.

