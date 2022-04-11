FBISD: Refill the Food pantry at Flour Bluff High School

Watch
FLOUR BLUFF, Texas — Inflation is taking a really big hit and Flour Bluff Independent School District is helping those students in need.

And to help their students out, FBISD needs help filling their school pantry with groceries.

Every weekend, Flour Bluff High School is providing each student in need a bag to take home filled with groceries.

Let's help our Hornets at Flour Bluff High School fill their fridge!

FBISD recently stated in a Facebook post that all donations could be dropped off at the front desk of the high school.

Other students can also donate to the pantry to help out those in need.

Accepted foods:

  • Ramen Noodles
  • Cup Noodles
  • Mac N Cheese
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Ravioli
  • Canned meat (tuna or chicken)
  • Snacks( granola bars or apple sauce)

For more information, click here.

