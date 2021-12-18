FBISD, moving company team up for holiday food-bank donation

The Coastal Bend Food Bank can now help more people in the region thanks to a local school district and a moving company.

It's becoming a yearly tradition: Flour Bluff ISD and Two Men and a Truck teaming up to collect donations for the food bank.

Their food drive started on Dec. 2 and wrapped up Thursday.

Food bank leaders said there's always a lot of people in need, especially since the start of the pandemic, and around the holidays.

"Hunger doesn't take a break, so their efforts are really appreciated in the community and the food that we do receive from there will be received, inspected, boxed and stored to go right back out into the community," said communications official Michaela Stewart. The food bank is always accepting food donations, but money always is accepted as well.

They say every dollar that you donate feeds four families.