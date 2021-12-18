Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

FBISD, moving company team up for holiday food-bank donation

items.[0].videoTitle
FBISD, moving company team up for holiday food-bank donation
Posted at 6:12 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 19:12:54-05

The Coastal Bend Food Bank can now help more people in the region thanks to a local school district and a moving company.

It's becoming a yearly tradition: Flour Bluff ISD and Two Men and a Truck teaming up to collect donations for the food bank.

Their food drive started on Dec. 2 and wrapped up Thursday.

Food bank leaders said there's always a lot of people in need, especially since the start of the pandemic, and around the holidays.

"Hunger doesn't take a break, so their efforts are really appreciated in the community and the food that we do receive from there will be received, inspected, boxed and stored to go right back out into the community," said communications official Michaela Stewart. The food bank is always accepting food donations, but money always is accepted as well.

They say every dollar that you donate feeds four families.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here