FBI issues 2 major warnings ahead of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. According to the FBI, Americans lost nearly seven billion dollars to cybercrime last year. Last month, the agency warned, attacks could go up this school year as hackers target districts.

"It's more important now than ever to stay cognizant of different cyber threats: phishing scams, making sure you're not clicking those links and keeping your data really safe," said Kimberly Samra, Google cybersecurity expert.

Phishing is a type of online scam that targets people by email. Another thing to watch for are suspicious texts such as ones about an unexpected Amazon package or calls from people pretending to be a loved one.

Samra says an online password manager can help, also using two-step verification.

There are free internet safety trainings provided by Khan Academy here.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.