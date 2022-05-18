FBI Houston's Teen Academy is taking applications

HOUSTON, Texas — Applications are now being accepted for the FBI Houston Field Office's 2022 Teen Academy.

The Teen Academy allows high-school students to get a look into today's FBI during an eight-hour block of instruction and demonstrations at the FBI Houston Field Office, according to a news release Wednesday.

The Teen Academy touches on topics such as terrorism, cybercrimes, public corruption, evidence collection, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.

The 2022 Teen Academy will be held from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. July 21.

The program is not exclusive to students interested in a career in law enforcement.

High-school juniors, seniors, and recent high-school graduates that have yet to start college, who have an interest in the FBI, what the bureau does, and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school and community are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to submit the application is May 31. Space is limited. You can apply here.