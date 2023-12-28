Father and son found dead near Lipes in apparent murder-suicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A 49-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were found deceased by police officers on Christmas Eve inside a home on the city's south side.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Office, Lieutenant Eryca Gonzalez, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of Natchez Drive on Dec. 24 at about 10:30 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

"The caller was on location and told officers they had not heard from their family member in several days," stated Lt. Gonzalez.

"When the officers arrived, they were unable to contact anyone inside of the home," added Lt. Gonzalez.

The family members then made entry into the home. Once they were inside the home, police officers located a deceased 15-year-old male along with a deceased 49-year-old male.

According to officials, Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were called out to investigate.

"Preliminary investigation is that it appears to be a murder/suicide," said Lt. Gonzalez.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation. The 49-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have not been identified yet pending an autopsy from the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

