Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice under investigation by Texas Rangers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead following a vehicle pursuit that began in Jim Hogg County and ended in the city of Alice.

Authorities were still on the scene of the deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

It happened on Commerce Street near Industrial Boulevard, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties when officers tried to pull him over.

Officers used spike strips to get the vehicle to stop, but the driver then fled from police on foot.

Police officers shot the man as investigators say the suspect had a gun with him at the time of the incident.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and Texas Rangers are now investigating the case.

Officials said the suspect's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

