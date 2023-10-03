Fatal house fire in Kingsville leaves elderly woman dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire in Kingsville left one elderly woman dead on Monday according to the Kingsville Fire Department.

The call came in at 1:55 a.m. Monday morning for a house on West A Avenue. Firefighters were dispatched and arrived at the scene two minutes later at 1:57 a.m., only to find fire coming through the roof.

After making entry, firefighter crews discovered 78-year-old Pam Talip, owner of the house, deceased in the bedroom at the front of the home.

Neighbors said Talip lived alone and her son lived across the street. Many neighbors who grew up with Talip said they are saddened and shocked by the news because they had just seen her hours before the fire.

Kingsville Fire Chief J.J. Adame said the fire started at the back end of the house and the State Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

There is no cause yet as to what caused the fire.

