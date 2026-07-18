Family visiting Port Aransas searching for missing service dog

PORT ARANSAS, TX — A family from Breckenridge, in North Texas, is asking for the Port Aransas community's help finding their missing dog after he disappeared during their vacation.

The Bishop family has had a difficult year after their daughter and father were involved in an ATV accident that resulted in the father losing his leg. Amber Bishop got the family their dog, Red, to bring cheer into their lives following the accident.

"He's her emotional support animal, and we were looking into getting him trained to be a service dog for him. But he's just really important to us. He brought her out of a depression after their accident because she felt that her dad's leg was her fault and so he lit her up. And he's just super important to us," Amber Bishop said.

The trip to Port Aransas was the first vacation the family had taken since the ATV accident.

Red went missing from their house on Avenue H in Port Aransas Tuesday evening.

A cash reward is available for information leading to Red's return.

"I've had several people say that they would donate to a reward to offer a cash reward if he's returned, so I do have like $300 that is available if somebody has him and just wants to bring him home. Or if somebody knows where he is, maybe," Bishop said.

The family is in Port Aransas until Sunday. They say they will make the 7-hour drive back to Port Aransas if Red is found after they leave.

Anyone who has seen Red or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 254-246-9294.