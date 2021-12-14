Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family receives holiday goodies courtesy of Southern Careers Institute

Castillo's selected by local SCI campus
items.[0].videoTitle
Southern Career Institute holiday tree giveaway
Posted at 5:35 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 18:35:37-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas came early for the one Corpus Christi family this year thanks to Southern Careers Institute’s Holiday Tree Giveaway.

Juan Castillo and his family were selected by their community's SCI campus to receive a tree, gifts and some snowmen. The holiday goodies were delivered to their home late Monday evening and the kids couldn't be happier.

“These kids are going to be up all night long looking at these gifts looking at the tree looking at the snowman,” says Juan Castillo, whose family was selected to receive a tree from their local SCI campus. “They’re going to be excited and it’s going to be hard putting them to bed, but that’s a good thing.”

Aside from the annual tree giveaway, Southern Careers Institute continues their outreach year-round, hosting food drives and job fairs for their community through their philanthropic program, SCI Cares.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here