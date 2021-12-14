Family receives holiday goodies courtesy of Southern Careers Institute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas came early for the one Corpus Christi family this year thanks to Southern Careers Institute’s Holiday Tree Giveaway.

Juan Castillo and his family were selected by their community's SCI campus to receive a tree, gifts and some snowmen. The holiday goodies were delivered to their home late Monday evening and the kids couldn't be happier.

“These kids are going to be up all night long looking at these gifts looking at the tree looking at the snowman,” says Juan Castillo, whose family was selected to receive a tree from their local SCI campus. “They’re going to be excited and it’s going to be hard putting them to bed, but that’s a good thing.”

Aside from the annual tree giveaway, Southern Careers Institute continues their outreach year-round, hosting food drives and job fairs for their community through their philanthropic program, SCI Cares.

