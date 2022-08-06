Family of teen who died while riding bike wants change at intersection of accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph was riding his bike on Holly near Weber Road on in 2021 when he was hit by a driver and lost his life.

The family of Joseph Filmore is still grieving, missing their son every day.

His parents, Ruby Olivarez and Stephen Filmore want to see the intersection become safer for those riding their bikes.

"Our son lost his life a year ago and the streets look the exact same in this area," Olivarez said.

"It don't make no sense, there is no awareness, you come out here at night time, my son is not the first one to lose his life right here," Filmore said.

KRIS 6 News visited the scene and the bike lanes markings are fading.

The family's attorney Matt Manning also called on the city to bring change to the area for generations to come.

"So the city should take into account there is a number of cyclists and pedestrians on the road, and make sure that any street marking that allows for safe passage for both pedestrians and cyclists are as prominent as possible and clearly seen as possible," Manning said.

KRIS 6 News, reached out to the city, and some changes are underway.

"That will be taking place in the near future, when they do that they will be refreshing all of the markings and they will also be replacing all of the signage," said the director of Engineering, Jeff Edmonds.

The resurfacing of that intersection will be happening soon.

KRIS 6 News has been in contact with the family since late June when the family was concerned with no action in the case.

The DA's office will present this case to the grand jury next week.

