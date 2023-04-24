Family injured in golf cart incident in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A very popular and fun activity residents like to do in Port Aransas is to rent golf carts, since driving on the beaches in Port Aransas are allowed.

Last Friday, Barbara Vipond, her daughter and her friend were visiting Port Aransas for the weekend when a 13-year-old girl, driving another golf cart, hit their golf cart from behind.

Vipond says they were thrown from their cart and her friend ended up trapped underneath it.

“She had her foot stuck up underneath it and the tire was on her head, amazingly she pulled out her foot, and moved it up off her head, and crawled out I was in shock and just thankful she was alive.” Vipond said.

Vipond and her friend were transferred to the Corpus Christi Medical Center in Bay Area.

"I am very bruised I am very sore, I have pockets of blood that have formed, and my shoulder of course we are going to doctors and they are trying to see if the can fix me,” Vipond said.

According Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs, all the same traffic laws apply to golf carts.

“A golf cart by definition is a motor vehicle, so the same traffic laws apply with the golf cart that apply with any other motor vehicles .” Said Burroughs.

According to police, teens driving golf carts with out a license will not only face fines starting at $500 , but their parents will face charges as well.

In order to rent golf carts you must show proof of car insurance, and a valid license, and just like a car rental many rental companies in port a require you to be over 21-years-old.

Gary Omary is the manager of Cars and Carts, his was not the rental company involved in the incident.

Omary said they are required by law to enforce the rules on the contract before renting out to people.

But once everything is approved and the cart is out, whatever happens after is out of their hands.

“It's kind of a difficult thing that is kind of out of our hands, but if we see or if we are told, we will go check it out and if it’s true, then we have to repossess that golf cart because it is in the contract.” Omary said.

