Families of CITGO 6 and other imprisoned Americans hold protest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The families of Americans detained in other countries held a protest Wednesday morning outside the White House.

Six CITGO executives, including former Corpus Christi resident Alirio Zambrano, are among the more than a dozen people who are being held abroad.

Members of Zambrano's family, and families of other detainees organized the "Bring Home Our Families" protest.

The families are pressuring President Joe Biden to do whatever is necessary to bring their loved ones home.

Zambrano and the other members of the CITGO 6 have been held in a Venezuelan prison since November 2017.

Their families say the charges against them are phony.

Other Americans are being held in Iran and the Russian Federation.