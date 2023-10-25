Families mourn their daughters killed in JWC accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two families are grieving following a major accident that took the lives of the daughters.

The families of Criselda Ramirez and Crystal Botello, the two victims of the fatal car accident on Tuesday, went to the site where their loved ones were killed.

Criselda Ramirez's family was too distraught to talk.

Lucy Gutierrez, Crystal Botello's mother, spoke to us about her daughter.

"She was very loveable, very funny, she had a lot of friends that loved her. Her brother and sisters loved her. And she will be missed. She was one of a kind," she said

Gutierrez said she and her family were watching TV around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they heard sirens. She immediately became worried.

"She text me at 5:07 p.m. And after that, I never heard from her again," Gutierrez said.

She tried using an app to find her 30-year-old daughter.

"It showed that she was in this FM road. And it wasn't moving," Gutierrez said.

Her worst fears were confirmed when law enforcement showed up at her house later that evening and told her Crystal had been killed in a traffic accident.

DPS said Criselda Ramirez was driving on a road west of Alice when they came across some wild hogs on the road. Investigators said she tried to avoid them but couldn't.

Ramirez crashed into the hogs then went into the opposite lane of traffic where she slammed head-on into another vehicle.

Two adults and a three-year-old in that vehicle were injured. Criselda and Crystal died at the scene.

"I think I'm still in shock because I don't believe that she's gone. I haven't been able to see her yet. So, I just look at her pictures and I just talk to her," Gutierrez said.

The family is left with her the memories of her daughter – memories that'll fill the void in her heart.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.