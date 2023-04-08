Families camping out at Labonte Park for Easter weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labonte Park, located adjacent to the Nueces River, has been the stomping grounds for thousands of families in the Coastal Bend.

For Alfredo and Blanca Quiroz, their family has been going to Labonte Park for Easter weekend for the past eight years. They arrived to the park on Friday night and began putting up their tents, even though the rain caught up with them.

“The weather, rain and cold, it don’t bother me," Blanca said.

While enjoying quality time, the family said they barbecue and play games like Loteria bingo, which they say is their favorite.

Although many families went the traditional way of camping out for Easter, others tapped into a more modern idea by setting up their RV.

"My parents also put together the tents when we grew up," Joshua Ceballos said. "We just decided to make it easier on us. You just park and it's already set up. We got out here yesterday afternoon and will leave tomorrow."

Ceballos and his family have been going to the park for the past ten years, with many family members traveling from out of town to stay the entire weekend. In honor of the holiday, the family hosts several Easter activities for the kids at the park, including an Easter egg hunt with prizes.

Other families take on fishing as a way to bond for the holiday. For the Uballe family, they bring out more than 60 people to the park every year.

Many of the Uballe's won’t arrive until Easter morning, but son-in-law Jael Salazar said that it's important to keep up with tradition.

“I love the fact that they carry on this tradition, not just for them but it started with the grandparents and the family has been doing this for a very long time," Salazar said. "We've had family pass away over the years and staying connecting on holidays like this is really what means the most to us."

As more people head to Labonte Park today and tomorrow, the most memorable thing that everyone has in common is spending precious time with family.

If you are looking for Easter activities to enjoy with the family, below are several events happening throughout the weekend:



Photos with the Easter Bunny - Take photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at La Palmera Mall, 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. Make a reservation ahead of time. Cost: Photo packages start at $24.99. Information: 361-991-3755 or https://www.lapalmera.com/happenings/easter-bunny-2023/

81 st annual Easter Sunrise Passion Play: The Easter Sunrise Passion Play begins at 7:11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Cole Park amphitheater, 2600 Ocean Dr. The annual event traces the steps of Jesus from his betrayal on Holy Thursday until his resurrection on Easter Sunday with the sun rising over Corpus Christi Bay in the background

Easter Eggstravaganza at Heritage Park: Will be held at Venture Church from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Heritage Park, 1581 N. Chaparral St. Bring your lawn chairs, family and friends and join Venture Church on Easter for a family friendly free event. Enjoy an egg hunt for all ages when 10,000 eggs will be thrown throughout Heritage Park. Food vendors will be on site to purchase food, along with music and lots and lots of giveaways. The event is free, but food will be available for purchase. https://www.facebook.com/Venturechurchcc

