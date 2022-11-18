Families already seeing inflation as an extra hurdle for their holiday gifts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know how inflation will impact our Thanksgiving this year, but what about our upcoming holidays? With not just big meals, but presents too.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine not supplying my daughter with a Christmas,” Kyle Knutson said, social service director of the Salvation Army.

Inflation is on everyone’s mind as the holiday season approaches.

The Salvation Army is known for helping hundreds of people during the holidays with programs like the Angle Tree. Knutson said inflation has caused more families to reach out for help this year.

“Prices have went up sky-high," he said. "Shopping for my little daughter I have barely been able to purchase anything. So, that has been a huge setback for us.”

Like the Salvation Army, law enforcement and school officials are doing what they can to help the students at Agua Dulce ISD. Wyatt Ranches makes an annual donation for these people to go out and buy presents for the students.

“Wyatt Ranches was generous to give us a little more money this year, $20,000," Joe Martinez said, Marshal for the city of Agua Dulce. "And of course, we all know how everything has gone up and that’s really going to go a long way for the kids this year.”

Last year Wyatt Ranches provided $15,000 allowing Martinez, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, and officials from Agua Dulce ISD to buy over 200 presents for students in preschool up to fifth grade.

Thursday night, they all gathered at the Walmart in Calallen to begin loading up shopping carts.

“With inflation and everything else, there’s going to be some kids that are going to be hurting with some families," said Richard Wright, superintendent of the district. "And in this situation, it turns out great just because now there’s somebody out there to help them out.”

Martinez said they hold a big drive-thru event to deliver all the presents. Any children that are sick also have the gifts taken to them.

“I hate to say it, but in some cases, this will probably be the only toys that some families will get," said Martinez. "So, it means a lot to some parents. The help is tremendous.”

While shopping around, they had to take notice of the price tags.

“We’ve noticed that they jumped up anywhere between 15 to 40 percent," Martinez said. "We did notice that so we are going to take that into consideration. We are also thankful the ranches took that into consideration before we even asked."

“I think we’re kind of hitting it at a good time, I saw some Black Friday prices over there. But they’re a small increase, but it’s not nearly as much as I thought it would be," Wright said. "So, it’s actually working out pretty well. Shop early ladies and gentlemen that’s what we need to do.”

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be arriving on Dec. 15 to deliver these toys to the students of Agua Dulce.

If you'd like to donate to the Salvation Army to help a family, you can drop gifts off at their thrift store at 5042 S. Padre Island Dr. If you'd like to make a monetary donation you can take that to their other location at 1804 Buford St.

