Falfurrias water boil order lifted

Photo Credit: Seth Kovar
KRIS file photo.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 19, 2021
FALFURRIAS, Texas — A water boil order in place in Falfurrias since Thursday has been lifted.

The city's Facebook post has a notice that the water boil order has been lifted, according to Falfurrias Mayor Justo Ramirez.

The city was under the water boil notice because of a damaged water line, city officials said.

The Parrita water tower in the city also was down last week.

Falfurrias officials worked with Emergency Management Coordinator Ruben Ramirez and the TCEQ in efforts to bring the water system back into working order.

We'll have more about the order being lifted when we learn about it.

