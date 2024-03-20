FAFSA help; TAMUCC to host Financial Aid Community Nights

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas A&M Corpus Christi will host three community nights for students or parents who might be overwhelmed with the college financial aid process.

Starting March 20, the Office of Financial Assistancehosts the events to offer information, answer questions, and help students file their 2023-2025 FAFSA.

To file attendees must have their 2022 tax return information such as the 1040 and W2, their FSA ID login information, and their parent’s information including email, date of birth, and social security number.

University officials said parents of dependent students must have an FSA ID created at least three days before attending.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees don’t have to be perspective TAMUCC students and can be interested in attending any Texas University. They will learn about grants, loans and scholarships that can help make college affordable.

The Financial Aid Community Nightsare on March 20, March 25 and April 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center on 2021 Agnes St. in Corpus Christi.

