FAA said it's reviewing the cause of its system outage

Flights across the country are resuming this morning after coming to an abrupt stop Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said its continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the problem

According to the FAA, early investigations have "traced the outage to a damaged database file."

Airline experts said upgrades in the industry are needed though failures have been rare, Pete Buttigieg said, the Department of Transportation is launching an investigation into the system's possible vulnerabilities lawmakers say they want answers too as Congress prepares to reauthorize FAA legislation

"That broader question is a real one-- what are the redundancies, what are the backups, what are the means to make sure that a disruption like this does not happen,” said Pete Buttigieg.

The white house and the f-a-a both say there is currently no evidence this was a cyberattack.