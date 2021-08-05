Extensive manhunt continues for police shooter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities continue to search for Joshua Powell, the man they say is responsible for pulling the trigger and shooting CCPD Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez in the neighborhood near the Water Color Apartments on Weber and Caravelle.

During a search earlier Thursday morning, only one law enforcement officer has been seen in the area since about 9 a.m.

But the neighborhood was extensively combed during the time immediately after the shooting yesterday afternoon and into the evening.

A neighbor named Pat Brown has been keeping a close watch on activity since the shooting in the O'Day Parkway neighborhood.

Several law enforcement vehicles have been seen near her home in the neighborhood

She's been on high alert for her safety and the safety of her neighbors.

"I've seen the local CCPD. Constables. Undercover officers searching the Shea Parkway ditch since about 3, 3;30 yesterday afternoon till about dark last night," she said, adding she stayed watching until about 8:30 p.m on Wednesday.

The rest of the day will be spent in the search for Powell,

We will bring you the very latest as soon as something develops.

