Exposed piling, iron posts found along Padre Island beach

Posted at 4:49 PM, Jan 23, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beaches between Bob Hall Pier and south to Marker 237 on Padre Island may prove treacherous.

According to a Facebook post from a local group, "Padre Islanders," the beaches have sustained serious erosion due to the high tides, causing old piling and iron posts that were buried to come to the surface.

Beach drivers and beachgoers should be careful if they are planning on going onto that stretch of beach. The Nueces County Coastal Parks department has been informed and are advising residents to be cautious.

