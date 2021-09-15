Explosion inside apartment injures two workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men are recovering after they were injured following an explosion inside a southside apartment complex.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near Airline and Holly Road.

A firefighter said two workers inside the apartment were putting down flooring but had no ventilation.

They said the workers sparked a chemical and it exploded.

So far, one worker was injured and he was sent to hospital. His condition is not known.

No one else was in the other apartments surrounding that unit.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information comes in.