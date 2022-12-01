Expanding mental health accessibility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A national mental health organization is expanding its reach here in the Coastal Bend.

This afternoon NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness - celebrated the opening of their new office on South Staples Street. NAMI Greater Corpus Christi participates in area mental health events, holds education and support groups, trains volunteers and advocates for people with mental illnesses.

According to their website, the local affiliate of NAMI covers ten Coastal Bend counties, including Nueces, Aransas, Brooks, Jim Wells and San Patricio. The new building will allow for two support groups (one for individuals and another for family members) to meet at the same time.

"Often times an individual has a higher success rate of maintaining their recovery if they have the support of family members," Angela Horner, the affiliate leader and program director of NAMI Greater Corpus Christi said. "And to be able to provide the support groups where they can come at the same time on the same night, just in separate rooms, it makes a big difference for them."

NAMI Greater Corpus Christi says their mission is to provide education, advocacy and support to those who experience mental illness, along with their families and friends.