Executive Surf Club temporarily moving for renovations

Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 05, 2022
The Executive Surf Club marks its 30-year anniversary Monday, and to celebrate, it’s moving to a different location.

Water Street Restaurants Limited Company President Richard Lomax said they’re moving to a new location while renovations are done to the restroom, kitchen and roof.

"Well, I’m just excited for our staff members,” he said. “I think our guests like the dive bar charm of this place, but you have to have a fantastic kitchen with good ventilation to keep these guys cool during the summers and you have to have clean safe restrooms."

The Executive Surf Club will move to 314 North Chaparral -- only three doors down.

Work is expected to be done by January.

