Everhart Road project entering its next phase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There's some good news and bad news about the Everhart Road Project.

The good news is that the construction, which has been going on for about a year, is entering its next phase. The bad news is that the next phase will change traffic flow.

Starting July 18, the southbound lanes will be closed from Staples to Mcardle, and traffic flow will shift to the northbound lanes.

It will be single-lane traffic, so expect delays in that area. The nearly $30 million project is expected to be completed in about a year.

"Traffic will be redirected to the northbound lanes, allowing two-way single-lane traffic. Left turns onto McArdle Road from Everhart Road will be prohibited. Additionally, left turns onto Burney Drive from Everhart Road will be prohibited," said city officials.

The work includes a new concrete pavement road, new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and traffic lights.

A detailed map is attached to visually represent the road work and traffic flow adjustments: