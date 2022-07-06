Evening anchor Uriarte leaves KRIS 6 News

After nearly two decades in the Coastal Bend, KRIS 6 News anchor and journalist Katia Uriarte left KRIS Communications in May to spend more time with her family.

“What an honor it has been these past 18 years to have been welcomed into your homes as a trusted news source and hopefully as a friend,” Uriarte said. “It’s been an even bigger privilege to tell your stories of triumph, loss and everything in between. Thank you for your kindness and viewership and surely I’ll see you around town.”

She has engrained herself in the community, exhibiting a deep passion for community organizations and events, hosting numerous parades, luncheons, and charity events.

“Whenever I meet someone new in Corpus Christi and tell them where I work, the first response is, ‘Oh, you work with Katia,’” said Senior Director of Local Media Content Jim Bob Breazeale. “Her ability to connect with people is unmatched. Our loss is her family’s gain.”

She has been equally engrained in the KRIS 6 newsroom.

She set an example for the station's younger multimedia journalists, always consulting with sources inside the newsroom and out in order to verify content. She taught them to be unafraid to ask for clarification on a topic and encouraged and helped them in any way she could.

“Katia is a staple in the Coastal Bend,” KRIS 6 General Manager Ramon Pineda said. “While our staff and our viewers will miss her on KRIS 6 News, we are happy for her and support her decision to focus on her family.”

KRIS 6 News journalist Pat Simon will continue to anchor the evening news on KRIS.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Ana Tamez contributed to this story.