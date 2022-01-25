European opera singer is inspiring students, and those with disabilities, through musical therapy

An European opera singer is making it her mission to help students and those with disabilities sing and play the piano.

Originally from the Eastern European country of Belarus, Olga Miliuta has more than two decades singing, directing and playing the piano.

Miliuta moved to Corpus Christi, where she has performed at restaurants and venues across Texas and the Coastal Bend. Did we mention she can sing in 15 different languages?

"I used to work on an international level, and, of course, I had to sing in different languages for different countries," she said.

The opera singer now dedicates her time to inspiring students through musical therapy, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

"And I have decided to just help people bring back, not just their physical, but their mental health back," she said.

Olivia Awsumb has been doing ballet for 20 years, and as a student of Miliuta's, she is working on singing classical music. Awsumb says she always wanted to sing, but never took the leap until now.

"I have struggled with self-confidence, and she really helps me with that," Awsumb said. "And she really pushes me to achieve my best."

Miliuta firmly believes that anyone who has the desire to learn — can.

"It doesn't matter — a disability or a regular student — you can do it," she said. "If I can do it, everyone can sing or everyone can play."

Junior Hernandez recently had a stroke, and says singing with Miliuta has kind of been like speech therapy for him.

"I've gotten way more comfortable with whom I am, and that is all attributed to Olga and taking her class," he said.

Miliuta is working on opening a school in the Coastal Bend, where she can continue to provide musical therapy to anyone who wants to learn.

"If you feel that this is your passion, you have to do it, because no one can hold you back," she said. "No one."

Miliuta has 15 students, and charges $60 an hour for lessons in person or virtually. You can message her on her Instagram or email her for music lessons at miliu.olenka@gmail.com