A local nonprofit is thanking the community after donations came in following a recent news report.

Esperanza de Tejas was looking for sponsors and donations for its Christmas of Hope events. Shortly after the story aired, several people donated toys to help families across the Coastal Bend this holiday season.

Christmas of Hope is expected to serve about 3,000 people this year, with events planned in Robstown and Corpus Christi.

There is still time to help. Esperanza de Tejas says it will continue accepting donations up until the day of each event.

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